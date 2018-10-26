Man Utd star to sign a new deal amid Bayern interest

Kolkata, October 26: Manchester United star Anthony Martial is ready to snub Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG and commit his future to the Red Devils by signing a new five-year deal if reports in England are to be believed.
There has been much speculation over the future of the 22-year-old with rumours of unrest after falling behind Alexis Sanchez in the pecking order last season and failing to make it to the France World Cup squad.
There were also reports that the former AS Monaco winger was headed towards the exit due to his fractious relations with boss Jose Mourinho in pre-season.
His relationship with Mourinho only became worse as the season went on, but off late, the Frenchman has been pretty impressive for the Red Devils.
The Old Trafford top brass are increasingly confident their forward will sign a lucrative new deal with the club that will keep him at United till 2023.
Martial has been in good form of late, scoring three times in his last three games, including a brace in the Red Devils 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
The Manchester United hiearachy are keen to secure his signature and shoe away the interest abroad from the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG.
The new deal is likely to match Luke Shaw’s stunning new contract in the region of £160,000-a-week.
Martial has made 145 appearances for the club since his £36m move from Monaco in 2015, scoring 40 goals in that period.
In the meantime, United are also keen to tie-up Ander Herrera with a new contract.
The Spaniard’s current deal expires in the summer and the 29-year-old will be able to discuss offers with other clubs in January if terms are not agreed.