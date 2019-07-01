Man Utd to make a shock move for Aston Villa sensation

Bengaluru, July 1: Manchester United are set to make a shock bid for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn as per reports in England.
However, the 24-year-old Scotsman might cost more than £50million as the Villans are not ready to let him leave as they prepare for their comeback campaign in the Premier League.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the all-action Scot to add the midfield dynamism he feels his side are lacking.
The 20-time League champions have made background checks on McGinn ahead of their opening offer.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to England for a bargain £2.75m from Hibs a year ago and Villa rate McGinn so highly they are plotting to tie him down to a new long-term contract.
He won players’ player and fans’ player of the season ahead of Jack Grealish who has become a cult hero at the Villa Park for a long time now. And the Scotland star scored in the play-off final win over Derby that clinched the club’s return to the Premier League.
It would now take a huge fee for Villa to sell McGinn, although United are clearly in the mood to spend after splashing out £50m on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward explained their transfer strategy in an email sent just ten minutes before the club announced the Wan-Bissaka signing.
It read: “Despite the inflated nature of the transfer market, the recruitment team — in conjunction with the manager — are working calmly behind the scenes to bring in other exciting players that fit their long-term vision for the club.”
It is believed that Solskjaer is in the market for young, hungry talent, like Wan-Bissaka, 21, and Daniel James, also 21, who has signed from Swansea for £15m.
Promising England stars Jadon Sancho, 19, and Declan Rice, 20, are on United’s radar.
Solskjaer is thought to be in the market for a midfielder, having lost Ander Herrea to PSG on a free transfer, as well as a centre-half.
Current first-teamers Romelu Lukaku, 26, Alexis Sanchez, 30, and Paul Pogba, 25, have all been linked with Old Trafford exits this summer, making way for new signings.
Lukaku flies in from LA for the first day of pre-season, and is determined to get out of Manchester United by getting fit as fast as possible.
Sporting Lisbon’s goalscoring midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reported to be favouring a move to Manchester over Tottenham as his dream club Liverpool do not seem too interested in his services.