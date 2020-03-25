Manchester United to make Odion Ighalo deal permanent, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 25: As per reports in England, Manchester United are on the verge of signing Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal. The Red Devils are ready to stump up the cash to sign the on-loan Nigerian striker on a permanent deal after coming to know that the 30-year-old can be bought for just £15million. His loan deal expires on 31st May and the Premier League this season could be on beyond that time with the season indefinitely extended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Most people were left surprised and the fans were furious when Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo from Chinese Premier League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua on a loan deal. It was seen as a desperate signing made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after missing out on their primary target Erling Braut Haaland who opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund.
They also tried and failed to land either of the Bournemouth duo Joshua King and Callum Wilson which eventually led to the loan deal of Ighalo. The loan deal of Ighalo was regarded as an underwhelming one mainly because of the Nigerian's poor final season in a Watford shirt.
Even though he impressed for the Hornets in his first two seasons at Vicarage Road, the third campaign was a big letdown. However, the 30-year-old has managed to silence his critics following his arrival to Old Trafford and deserves a permanent move to his dream club.
Since his move to Manchester United, Ighalo has played just 318 minutes of football and has already scored four goals and produced one assist. Ighalo's ability to finish was always top class and everyone knew that from his Watford days. His final season at Vicarage Road was certainly underwhelming but every player goes through difficult phases sometimes.
Ighalo is said to be more than happy to reduce his wage demands in order to secure his dream transfer to Old Trafford. He is experienced, Premier League proven and above everything, he loves the club. And, he has also done enough during his short time at Old Trafford to earn a permanent move to the club of his dream. Manchester United should not let this opportunity slip to bolster their attack with such a quality player who would be happy to even sit on the bench for the club.