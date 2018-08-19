Manchester City 6 Huddersfield 1: Aguero hits hat-trick as champions triumph; Watford stun Burnley

Manchester, August 19: Sergio Aguero registered his 13th hat-trick for Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champions showed they were not missing Kevin De Bruyne in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.
Aguero got City's first, third and fifth goals, while Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, on his 250th Premier League appearance, also beat Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer.
Terence Kongolo's own goal capped a convincing City victory which was only slightly spoiled by Jon Stankovic's effort for the visitors just before half-time.
It was a reminder from City and Aguero that they can cope without Belgian playmaker De Bruyne, who suffered a knee injury earlier this week that could rule him out for up to three months.
Watford stunned Burnley to register their first away win under Javi Gracia, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season in a 3-1 victory.
The Hornets, who had previously failed to win any of their last 12 games on the road, struck at the start of either half through Burnley old boy Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes.
Burnley appeared in the driving seat after cancelling out Gray's strike - Watford's first away from home since January - through James Tarkowski, but Watford rallied again after the break to devastating effect.
Sean Dyche's shell-shocked side were incapable of responding a second time, having played 120 minutes of Europa League football in midweek, and Watford breezed to three points.
Burnley must hope this is not a sign of things to come as they juggle domestic and European commitments. Getting results in the league is a necessity in order to enjoy the exciting midweek trips.
It may well be too early to judge Watford, who were flying at the start of last season, but the end of their away day hoodoo should lead to happier travels.