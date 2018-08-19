Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manchester City 6 Huddersfield 1: Aguero hits hat-trick as champions triumph; Watford stun Burnley

Posted By: OPTA
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City wheels away after scoring against Huddersfield Town during their Premier League match
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City wheels away after scoring against Huddersfield Town during their Premier League match

Manchester, August 19: Sergio Aguero registered his 13th hat-trick for Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champions showed they were not missing Kevin De Bruyne in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Aguero got City's first, third and fifth goals, while Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, on his 250th Premier League appearance, also beat Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Terence Kongolo's own goal capped a convincing City victory which was only slightly spoiled by Jon Stankovic's effort for the visitors just before half-time.

It was a reminder from City and Aguero that they can cope without Belgian playmaker De Bruyne, who suffered a knee injury earlier this week that could rule him out for up to three months.

Watford stunned Burnley to register their first away win under Javi Gracia, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season in a 3-1 victory.

The Hornets, who had previously failed to win any of their last 12 games on the road, struck at the start of either half through Burnley old boy Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes.

Burnley appeared in the driving seat after cancelling out Gray's strike - Watford's first away from home since January - through James Tarkowski, but Watford rallied again after the break to devastating effect.

Sean Dyche's shell-shocked side were incapable of responding a second time, having played 120 minutes of Europa League football in midweek, and Watford breezed to three points.

Burnley must hope this is not a sign of things to come as they juggle domestic and European commitments. Getting results in the league is a necessity in order to enjoy the exciting midweek trips.

It may well be too early to judge Watford, who were flying at the start of last season, but the end of their away day hoodoo should lead to happier travels.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: MCI 6 - 1 HUD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue