Manchester City and Arsenal chasing Brazilian sensation Savio - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Feb. 17: Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City are all reportedly set to lock horns for the signature of Atletico Mineiro starlet Savio who is grabbing a lot of eyeballs in Brazil.
The
Brazil
U18
international
-
also
known
as
Savinho
was
earlier
clinched
towards
a
move
to
North
London.
But
as
per
the
latest
rumours,
the
Premier
League
leaders
too
have
joined
them
in
the
race.
As
per
popular
Italian
journalist
and
transfer
expert
Fabrizio
Romano,
the
Cityzens
have
submitted
an
official
bid
of
€6.5
million-plus
add-ons
and
are
the
front-runners.
Not such a popular name yet in the footballing circuit here are a couple of things you need to know about the youngster:
His career so far
Savio is an academy product of Atletico Mineiro and broke into the first-team setup in September 2020. So far he has featured over 23 times for the Brazilian outfit but is yet to score or assist a goal. However, considering his potential and maturity at such early age, the youngster is still held in high regard in his homeland. Atletico Mineiro is one of the biggest sides in the Brazilian league and have players like Hulk, Eduardo Vargas in their frontline. Hence, it’s impressive he’s even managed to break through among so many star attackers.
Playing Style
The 17-year-old is naturally a right winger but can also play as an attacking midfielder. Just like other Brazilian talents he also boasts of quick paces and skills. He is comfortable playing the direct ball between the defensive line while also likes to make the cut from the wing to the open field and try to score from inside.
Clubs linked
Not only Arsenal but also the Red Bull group, owners of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, reportedly made contact with the Brazilian club in December regarding their interest in Savio. But as of now, it is City who are leading the chase for him. The English giants reportedly have made an offer of €6.5 along with bonuses to secure the signing of the teenage prodigy. He, however, is unlikely to be a part of the first-team set-up immediately and could be loaned out to other football clubs associated with the City group.