Manchester City are just like Barcelona, claims Xavi

London, Dec 30: Former legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi has hailed ex-Catalan Pep Guardiola and revealed how the Spanish manager has helped Manchester City take a record lead at the top of the Premier League table in the ongoing season.
Xavi had his best moments of Barcelona career under Guardiola's guidance at Camp Nou where he won two Champions Leagues, three consecutive La Ligas in only four years, additionally claiming sextuple and treble once.
Like Barcelona, Manchester City are also on a similar winning run right now, seeing success in their last 18 matches in progression in the Premier League. The 37-year-old, who currently plays as well as manages Qatar based side Al Sadd SC, has now claimed that Guardiola is employing the same powerful formula at the Etihad which he implied at Barcelona and the Citizen's football is also as amazing as his former team.
“City are playing with The DNA of Barcelona, but that is no surprise,” he said. “Pep has Barcelona DNA and transmitting that to Manchester City.
“The football they are playing is mesmerising. They are the in-form team in Europe and as good as their players are, Pep has to take credit for the football they are playing and the form they are in.
“Pep teams do not just happen, these record runs do not just happen, treble-winning seasons do not just happen - they happen because Pep is obsessive about winning.
“He is focused, he hates to lose and that becomes infectious with the players.”
“Last season people were saying he had to adjust his style for the Premier League,” said the former Spain star and 2010 World Cup winner.
“He refused and now people are saying Manchester City are playing the best football the Premier League has ever seen.
“I knew he would not compromise on his beliefs. Many coaches have the same beliefs has Pep on how the game should be played, but only Pep can communicate it at the purest level.”
Manchester City are currently having a 15 points advantage over their bitter rival and second-placed Manchester United and have already broken the record of winning the maximum ever points in English football after 20th game week. They will face relegation-threatened Crystal Palace next this weekend in an away trip.