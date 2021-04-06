City aiming to keep Haaland quiet, Madrid looking to extend winning run against Liverpool – Champions League in Opta numbers

London, April 6: Tuesday heralds the start of the Champions League quarterfinals and there are two mouthwatering clashes in store.
With the Premier League title surely wrapped up, Manchester City's attention turns to Borussia Dortmund and the formidable threat posed by Erling Haaland.
The 20-year-old is in demand, with City one of the clubs reportedly interested in his services, and he could join an illustrious group of goalscorers if he finds the net at the Etihad Stadium.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINAL FIXTURES
The other game sees a repeat of the 2018 final, with Liverpool travelling to face Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.
Klopp insists Liverpool are 'not on a revenge tour' ahead of Real Madrid showdown
The Reds have endured a torrid Premier League title defence, but a resounding win over Arsenal at the weekend could provide them with the impetus to produce an eye-catching result in the Spanish capital.
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Can Guardiola's stubborn defence keep Haaland out?
City's hopes of making the semi-finals could rest on keeping Haaland quiet.
The Norway striker Haaland is the Champions League's top goalscorer this term, finding the back of the net 10 times.
Haaland unaffected by transfer circus as Dortmund prepare for Man City
If he scores in this game, he will become just the fifth player in the competition's history to score in seven matches in a row, after Cristiano Ronaldo (twice), Robert Lewandowski, Edinson Cavani and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
A goal on Tuesday would also take him to seven in his first five Champions League knockout matches for Dortmund, overtaking Lewandowski's record of six in his first five matches in the latter stages of the competition for Bayern Munich.
He will come up against a defence in fine form, however. City have not conceded a goal in any of their last seven games in the Champions League – only Arsenal in 2005-06 have ever had a longer run of consecutive clean sheets in the competition (10).
City will also be buoyed by their excellent record against Bundesliga opposition, winning 10 of their last 11 Champions League matches against German sides.
They will need to improve on a poor quarter-final record, though. City have lost four of their five matches in the last eight under Pep Guardiola, with the Premier League leaders going out at this stage in each of the last three seasons.