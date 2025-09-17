Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs UAE Match 10 in India, UK and USA Online?

Football Manchester City Seeks Champions League Redemption Under Pep Guardiola Against Napoli Pep Guardiola calls for Manchester City to enhance their performance in the Champions League as they prepare to face Napoli. After a trophyless season, City aims to improve on last year's results and make a strong start in Europe. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eager for his team to make an immediate impact in the Champions League. They aim to defy expectations of winning a second European title. City's 2025-26 European campaign begins against Serie A champions Napoli on Thursday. Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since his transfer.

Last season, City experienced their first trophyless year in eight years, prompting a squad overhaul to regain competitiveness. Their vulnerability was evident in the Champions League, where they barely reached the knockout play-off round, finishing 22nd in the league phase. Real Madrid eliminated them in the play-offs, and they faced defeats against Sporting CP and Juventus.

Despite winning the Champions League in 2023, City are not seen as favourites this year. The Opta supercomputer gives them a 9% chance of winning. Paris Saint-Germain (11%), Arsenal (18%), and Liverpool (20%) have higher probabilities. Guardiola wants better results than last season's goalless draw against Inter.

"Apparently we are not [contenders]," Guardiola told reporters. "Just enjoy the moment, we are happy to be here after the path we have been [on] so we are just focusing on tomorrow and the game we have to play and starting well in this competition."

The match will also mark an emotional reunion between Guardiola and De Bruyne, who returns to Manchester after joining Naples. De Bruyne played 422 matches for City, scoring 108 goals and providing 170 assists over ten years. He won 16 trophies with City and recorded 25 assists in the Champions League.

Guardiola acknowledges De Bruyne's potential threat to his former club while noting Scott McTominay's influence and Antonio Conte's managerial skills on the opposing side. "I am looking forward to seeing him [De Bruyne] after the game," said Guardiola.

Challenges from Napoli

Scott McTominay was named Serie A MVP in his debut season with Naples, contributing 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances. Guardiola praised McTominay's performance: "No [I'm not surprised], he has excellent conditions [in Naples]. It was a team that won Serie A and when you win it means every player is always performing to his maximum level."

Guardiola has faced Conte seven times across competitions, losing four times while winning three. Conte is one of three managers with more wins than losses against Guardiola, alongside Jurgen Klopp (11 wins) and Luis Enrique (three wins).

The upcoming match against Napoli presents both challenges and opportunities for Manchester City as they seek redemption after last season's disappointments.