Manchester City eye move for Kylian Mbappe

Bengaluru, April 17: Manchester City are set to launch a massive bid for Kylian Mbappe this summer, after Paris Saint-Germain's financial woes, according to reports from the Sunday Mirror.
The season has been wonderful domestically for both Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain, but both have fallen out of Europe’s elite Champions League. However, the end of season might turn worse for PSG with their latest controversy regarding financial fair play rules.
The French club are being investigated by UEFA, European football's governing body, after paying Barcelona £198million for Brazilian superstar Neymar last summer and then tying up a loan deal with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe which will see them pay £167m for the teenager this close-season.
If the Parisians are found to have broken FFP regulations they face being booted out of the Champions League, as well as being hit with huge fines.
The news has put Manchester City and Real Madrid on high alert as their interests in Mbappe and Neymar have been doing the rounds off late. Guardiola who was already impressed with Mbappe during his time at Monaco, tried luring him to City, but PSG came in and snatched him away making him the world's second most expensive player behind Neymar.
City dominated in England this season, but fell out in Europe to an all-round performance from Liverpool. They had made a host of summer signings to bolster the defensive and attacking strength but missed out on Mbappe.
Should PSG fail to prove themselves in the investigation, the loan deal will most probably be terminated and PSG will have to pay the sum for this season as well. PSG are contractually obliged to go through with the deal at the end of the season but it is claimed the FFP investigation may lead to the Qatar-backed club immediately selling the 19-year-old superstar.
