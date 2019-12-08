Football
Man City's Premier League title race run? – Guardiola suffers worst 16-game points tally

By Jamie Smith
Pep Guardiola

Manchester, December 8: Is Pep Guardiola losing his touch?

Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to bitter rivals Manchester United left the Manchester City manager with his lowest points tally after 16 games of a season.

The defeat at the Etihad Stadium leaves City 14 points off the searing pace set by runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, who won at Bournemouth earlier in the day.

City, champions in each of the past two seasons, now seem unlikely to make it three in a row and ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has never collected a lower points tally at this stage of a campaign.

His side have lost four times in 16 league games, leaving them with 32 points on the board.

In further grim news for Guardiola, no team have ever come back from 14 points behind at the end of a matchday to win the English top-flight title.

Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
