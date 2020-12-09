Manchester City's five crucial wins under Pep Guardiola in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 9: After two successful years, Pep Guardiola endured a tough campaign last season.
The Cityzens were almost insignificant in the Premier League title chase while also crashing out of the Champions League early in the Quarterfinal stage suffering defeat in the hands of Lyon. They although managed to land the EFL trophy, however, given the star power it was subpar of the required expectations.
Having said that, they produced some crucial results in this calendar year and here we have enlisted such five wins:
1. Man City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League, 2019-20)
The game at the Etihad came a week after Liverpool had been honoured champions but the defending winners spoiled the party with a thumping win. Pep Guardiola's team rolled Liverpool without mercy and it was quite unusual to testify. City scored three goals within the first 20-minute with De Bruyne, Sterling and Foden before Oxlade-Chamberlain slid the ball into his own net from Sterling's low drive in the second half. Liverpool almost had no clue in the game while the scoreline could have been better for the Cityzens.
2. Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League, 2019-20)
A resilient Arsenal suffered their first league defeat in 2020 after a catalogue of errors from defender David Luiz. The Brazilian came onto the pitch as a substitute of injured Pablo Mari. However, the 33-year-old proved to be the quintessential villain having a great hand in Raheem Sterling's opener before he was sent off for hauling down Riyad Mahrez. De Bruyne and Mahrez later scored twice to put the game on the bed. The win however only consolidated City's position in the top four.
3. Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (EFL Cup Final, 2019-20)
Guardiola won the Carabao Cup final after a well contested 90 minutes against Aston Villa. With goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri in the first half, City walked to the podium for the third year in a row. The winners' medal proved to be the sole trophy for City last season.
4. Real Madrid 1-2 Man City (Champions League RO 16, 2019-20)
It was the first time City had beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League. A Gabriel Jesus header and spot-kick from Kevin De Bruyne sealed a thrilling comeback after a nervy first half. The win put them in driving seat before they won the second leg also with the same scoreline at Etihad later.
5. Man City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League, 2020-21)
After a slow start to the campaign Pep Guardiola finally produced a convincing win as Manchester City steamrolled Burnley 5-0 in their finest performance of the season so far. Riyad Mahrez netted a hat-trick and Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres added further strikes as they registered their fourth consecutive win over Sean Dyche's side.