Football
Manchester City sign Burkina Faso youngster Kabore

By Dom Farrell

London, July 29: Manchester City have signed teenage defender Issa Kabore from Belgian First Division club Mechelen.

Kabore, a 19-year-old Burkina Faso international, will spend next season back at Mechelen on loan, having penned a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The right-back moved to Belgium from Rahimo in his homeland last August and went on to make five first-team appearances in 2019-20.

A fee has not been disclosed for the transfer, which remains subject to international clearance.

"This is a win-win situation for all parties," said Mechelen sports director Tom Caluwe.

"The player himself dreams of the Premier League and can calmly prepare for that step with us.

"City has a clear path in mind and indicated that our club is important for the further development of Kabore. And this way we can still keep Issa in Mechelen."

Stats Perform News understands City are on the verge of their first major signing in preparation for 2020-21, with an initial £21.2million (€23m) fee agreed with Valencia for Spain Under-21 winger Ferran Torres.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
