Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester City star Bernado Silva wary of Real Madrid in Champions League

By Dejan Kalinic

Manchester, May 22: Manchester City star Bernardo Silva warned Real Madrid could not be written off despite his side's strong position in the Champions League last-16 tie.

The Premier League giants stunned Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their matchup in February.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials are reportedly hoping the Champions League can return in August.

Despite City's good position, Silva is wary of Madrid, who have won three of the past four Champions League titles.

"You can't write any team off, far less Madrid who have won 13 European Cups," the midfielder told AS.

"No one else has the experience Madrid's players have in this competition, so we can't think we've already beaten them."

Silva added: "It's all very open. When you play a side like Madrid nothing is ever certain. We've seen a lot of ties in the last few years get turned around. Look at Barca last year, beating Liverpool 3-0 and then losing 4-0. You never know.

"It's a good result and we're in a great position to go through to the quarter-finals. It's a tough match and we'll need to play well and maintain our concentration."

Having won the past two Premier League titles amid numerous other domestic honours, City are eyeing a first Champions League crown.

Silva said Pep Guardiola's men were eager to claim the Champions League for the first time.

"In the last three years we've won everything in England, last season we won all four English titles, this year we've won the Super Cup and the League Cup, we're still in the FA Cup and we want to win that," he said.

"But the Champions League is the title the club, the players and Pep in England want to win. We know it's a tough tournament, but we'll fight for it."

More BERNARDO SILVA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 112,359 | World - 5,083,411
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue