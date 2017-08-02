Manchester City starlet closing on a move to Leicester City

London, August 2: Nigerian international forward Kelechi Iheanacho is closing in on a move to former Premier League champions Leicester City from Manchester City and is understood to have completed a medical yesterday (August 1).
The 20-year-old is likely to cost the Foxes £25 million and the move should go through by the end of this week according to Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare.
Finalisation of the deal was reportedly being held up by contractual issues, including the possibility of a buy-back clause and a dispute over Iheanacho's image rights.
Manchester City have insisted on a £50 million buy-back option for Kelechi Iheanacho, as the striker still remains highly rated at the Etihad Stadium, after progressing through the club's academy.
If the Nigerian becomes a major hit at King Power, Manchester City can trigger that clause and get their man back for double the money they got for the player.
It is understood that Leicester have secured Iheanacho's signature beating off fierce competition from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Monaco, and the deal represents a huge coup for new manager Craig Shakespeare.
Iheanacho could make his Leicester debut in Friday's (August 4) friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach at the King Power Stadium.
Shakespeare said earlier this week: "I'm hoping he will be available for the game at Arsenal, but I am like every other manager at the moment. I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market."
"You saw with the Harry Maguire one, we got that done quick. When he is in the door, we can announce it."
"At the moment, of course, we are interested in players as most of the Premier League is, but you can see that clubs won't really talk about it until they are over the line."
OneIndia News