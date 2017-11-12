Manchester City target Lazio midfield sensation Savic

Manchester, November 12: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are reportedly set to enter the race for Lazio midfield sensation Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
With Pep Guardiola preparing a January bid, Manchester United and Juventus could be forced to show their hand as they go after the coveted Lazio midfielder.
The Serbian has impressed in Serie A and is expected to leave the Italian capital before next season.
Calcio Mercato claim that Manchester City are poised to make the first move for the Serb who is a target of a host of clubs across Europe.
Pep Guardiola's side have been in sensation form this season, racking up 38 goals in 11 games this season in the Premier League but Guardiola believes that there is still a room of improvement.
Fernandinho has impressed at the base of midfield but Guardiola wants the Serbian midfield powerhouse as the long-term successor of the Brazilian.
The player spent just one season playing for Vojvodina is his homeland before Genk snapped him up.
After one impressive campaign in Belgium, Lazio pounced for the former Under-20 World Cup star.
He became one of the first names on Simone Inzaghi’s team sheet last season, netting seven times and is doing an even better job this campaign.
Thanks to his frame of 6 ft 3 1⁄2 in, the Serbian is a major presence in the middle of the park. His gigantic stature makes him a menace in the air.
Savic is a versatile midfielder who can play as the deepest midfielder, as a box to box midfielder or even in an advanced role. He is blessed with a good vision and has an eye for goals from a long range.
Still just 22 years of age, Savic has his best days ahead of him and has what it takes to become a big hit at Etihad under Guardiola.