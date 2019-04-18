Manchester City 4 Tottenham 3 (4-4 agg): VAR denies Sterling as Llorente sends Spurs through classic

Manchester, April 18: Raheem Sterling was denied by VAR in injury-time as Manchester City's quadruple hopes came to an end in the most dramatic of circumstances against Tottenham in a classic Champions League quarter-final tie.
The England international thought he had a hat-trick at the death at the Etihad Stadium, but a review showed Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up as Tottenham were beaten 4-3 on the night and progressed 4-4 via the away goals rule.
Spurs had already been assisted by VAR when Fernando Llorente bundled in from close range 17 minutes from time, which ultimately booked a semi-final date with Ajax.
A chaotic first half had City 3-2 up at the break, as Sterling wiped out Son Heung-min's brace then scored the hosts' third following a fortunate Bernardo Silva equaliser.
Aguero's brilliant strike had seemingly put City into the semis before VAR deemed Llorente's apparent handball to be accidental and Pep Guardiola's men saw wild celebrations for Sterling's last-gasp effort curtailed in sensational scenes.
A rip-roaring start astonishingly produced four goals in the first 11 minutes, with City initially overturning Spurs' first-leg lead through Sterling's gorgeous curling finish just inside the area.
But Spurs soon had the lead on the day - Son's effort from the edge of the box inexplicably finding its way past Ederson after an Aymeric Laporte error to level, before the Spurs star had another with a fierce strike into the top-right corner following another mistake from City's French centre-back.
Despite those lapses, City were in an obstinate mood and equalised barely a minute later when Silva's close-range effort deflected in off Danny Rose.
An incisive move in the 21st minute put City ahead on the night, as Sterling met Kevin De Bruyne's exquisite low cross and converted at the back post.
Aguero seemed to have ended Spurs' resistance in the 59th minute when latching on to a De Bruyne pass and finishing emphatically inside the near post.
But it was not enough, as Kieran Trippier's corner struck Llorente, the ball appearing to hit his elbow and thigh on its way in.
Sterling thought he had sent City through in the final seconds of stoppage-time, finishing from the middle of the box, but VAR spotted Aguero straying offside to bring a swift end to the jubilant scenes, securing Spurs' passage after a remarkable encounter.