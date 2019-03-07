Manchester City to be investigated over possible FFP breaches

London, March 7: An investigation into Manchester City for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations has been launched by the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), the governing body has announced.
The move follows allegations made against the club and their owners by German publication Der Spiegel, which drew upon documents purportedly obtained by whistleblowers Football Leaks.
The articles include claims of City circumventing FFP laws, making an illegal payment to the agent of their former youth player Jadon Sancho and the City Football Group engaging in third-party ownership practices.
City have offered an unwavering response to the allegations, issuing the following statement on several occasions.
"We will not be providing any comment on out-of-context materials purported to have been hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people," the statement read.
"The attempt to damage the club's reputation is organised and clear."