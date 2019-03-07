Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester City to be investigated over possible FFP breaches

By Opta

London, March 7: An investigation into Manchester City for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations has been launched by the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), the governing body has announced.

The move follows allegations made against the club and their owners by German publication Der Spiegel, which drew upon documents purportedly obtained by whistleblowers Football Leaks.

The articles include claims of City circumventing FFP laws, making an illegal payment to the agent of their former youth player Jadon Sancho and the City Football Group engaging in third-party ownership practices.

City have offered an unwavering response to the allegations, issuing the following statement on several occasions.

"We will not be providing any comment on out-of-context materials purported to have been hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people," the statement read.

"The attempt to damage the club's reputation is organised and clear."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: NZL vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 23:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue