Football Man City vs Spurs Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Premier League match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 16:37 [IST]

The Premier League’s early-season fireworks continue as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium today, Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Manchester City, fresh off a 4-0 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers, showcased their new signings' flair, with Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki scoring on debut alongside Erling Haaland's clinical brace.

However, Pep Guardiola faces a selection headache with a mounting injury list. Mateo Kovacic, Kalvin Phillips (Achilles), Savinho, Josko Gvardiol, and Marcus Bettinelli are ruled out, while Rodri, Phil Foden, and Ederson are racing against time to prove their fitness. James Trafford is expected to deputize in goal, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and John Stones anchoring a reshuffled defense.

Tottenham, under new manager Thomas Frank, kicked off their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Burnley, driven by Richarlison’s double and Mohammed Kudus’ playmaking masterclass. Yet, Spurs’ squad depth is stretched thin. James Maddison’s ACL injury headlines a list that includes Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon, and Kota Takai. Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma are doubtful, but Joao Palhinha could make his first start, potentially in a 3-5-2 setup to counter City’s attacking onslaught.

Predicted Lineups

Man City (4-3-3): Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Marmoush.

Tottenham (3-5-2): Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr, Spence; Kudus, Richarlison.

Tactical Battle and Prediction

Recent history suggests goals galore: the last four Premier League meetings at the Etihad produced 21 goals (City 9, Spurs 12). Tottenham’s 4-0 thrashing of City last November underlines their knack for upsetting the champions, having won six of their last 12 league encounters. Frank’s pragmatic shift to a back three could frustrate City’s fluid attack, but Haaland’s lethal form and Reijnders’ midfield dynamism tilt the scales in City’s favor. Spurs’ counter-attacking threat, led by Kudus and Richarlison, will test City’s depleted backline, but the home side’s relentless press should prevail in an end-to-end 3-2 thriller.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Where to Watch MCI vs TOT Premier League Match?

India

The Man City vs Tottenham match will be telecast on Star Sports network from 5 pm IST on Saturday (August 23). The match will also be live-streamed via the Hotstar app and website.

UK

The Man City vs Tottenham match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 12:30 pm BST on Saturday. The highlights will be available on BBC.

USA

The match will be telecast on NBC sports from 7:30 am ET in USA.

Pakistan

The Man City vs Spurs match will be live-streamed on Tamasha app from 4:30 pm PKT on Saturday.

Mexico

The Man City vs Spurs match can be live-streamed via Tubi in Mexico from 5:30 am Central Mexico time on Saturday.