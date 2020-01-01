Football
Manchester City were best club of last decade – Guardiola

By Dejan Kalinic
Manchester City

Manchester, January 1: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League giants were the best club of the last decade.

City enjoyed a period of great success in the 2010-19 decade, winning four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, three Community Shields and two FA Cups.

While Real Madrid won four Champions Leagues and Barcelona claimed two to go with seven La Liga crowns, Guardiola believes City were the decade's best.

"I think this club, in the last decade, was the best team. In terms of points, in terms goals, of titles and everything," he said.

"So I congratulate Manchester City for that. So when we analyse every single day here, what happens day by day, we analyse that.

"But we have a perspective of what happened in 10 seasons, especially when the people from Abu Dhabi took over the club and bought good players, interesting managers and bigger staff. I think we did it incredibly well.

"Because fighting with the huge elephants here in England, the big clubs with the biggest history. With us in the last decade, we were a part of them, that is amazing."

Sitting 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, City host Everton on Wednesday (January 1).

Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
