Fowler 'can't see' Man United denying City

By Opta
Manchester United go into Wednesday's derby at Old Trafford on the back of six losses in their past eight games

Sydney, April 23: Robbie Fowler cannot see Manchester United denying City in their derby clash in their current form, but the Liverpool great is hopeful.

Liverpool are hoping for a favour from their rivals, with Jurgen Klopp's men two points clear atop the Premier League but with Manchester City holding a game in hand.

United go into Wednesday's derby at Old Trafford on the back of six losses in their past eight games, including a 4-0 thrashing at Everton.

Fowler, appointed coach of A-League club Brisbane Roar on Tuesday (April 23), said it was hard to see United turning their form around.

"I think obviously everyone knows my allegiances are massively with Liverpool and I think if we're being totally honest it's going to be tough for them because you feel as though Manchester City can beat anyone on their day," he told a news conference.

"They've got four games to play and obviously they're four winnable games.

"So, to use a little bit of mind management if you like, I think Manchester United need to pull off a big favour for Liverpool.

"I think the way they're playing at the minute, you can't see it happening, but stranger things have happened."

United are chasing a Champions League qualification place, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of the derby.

Full Time: CHE 2 - 2 BRN
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
