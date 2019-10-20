Football
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: Lallana rescues point but Reds' winning streak comes to an end

By
Lallana_cropped

London, Oct. 20: Adam Lallana scored a late equaliser but Liverpool saw their winning streak in the Premier League come to an end with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's beleaguered side took the lead through Marcus Rashford's controversial opener, with Liverpool claiming Divock Origi was fouled prior to a rapid United break.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp cut an incensed figure on the touchline and his mood hardly improved when Sadio Mane had an equaliser disallowed following a VAR check for handball but, in the absence of the injured Mohamed Salah, his side lacked their usual fluency in attack.

United defended doggedly to hang on to their lead, yet their hard work was undone when they allowed substitute Lallana to tap home Andy Robertson's low cross in the 85th minute.

Full Time: MUN 1 - 1 LIV
Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
