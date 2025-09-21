Football Manchester United Secures 2-1 Victory Over Chelsea As Bruno Fernandes Marks Milestone Appearance Bruno Fernandes scored his 100th goal for Manchester United during a vital 2-1 win against Chelsea. The match featured two red cards and marked a significant moment in Fernandes' career on his 200th Premier League appearance. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Bruno Fernandes marked his 200th Premier League appearance with a crucial goal, leading Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Both teams ended the match with ten players each. The game began poorly for Chelsea when Robert Sanchez was sent off within five minutes after a reckless challenge on Bryan Mbeumo just outside the penalty area.

Fernandes capitalised on United's numerical advantage by scoring his 100th goal for the club in the 14th minute at Old Trafford. Casemiro extended United's lead with a header in the 37th minute. However, he was sent off just before half-time after receiving two yellow cards. Chelsea improved in the second half but struggled to find an equaliser.

Chelsea thought they had scored when Wesley Fofana headed in, but it was ruled offside. Trevoh Chalobah gave Chelsea hope by scoring in the 80th minute, yet they couldn't find another goal. This defeat ended Chelsea's unbeaten league start and left them sixth with eight points, while United moved to ninth with seven points.

The victory provided relief for Ruben Amorim, especially after last weekend's derby loss. This win marked United's first consecutive home league victories under one manager since December 2023, when Erik ten Hag was in charge. Sanchez's early dismissal, timed at 04:01, was Chelsea's earliest red card in Premier League history.

Casemiro has scored three of his seven Premier League goals against Chelsea (43%). However, he also received his third red card since debuting in August 2022, more than any other player during this period. United accumulated an expected goals (xG) of 1.74 compared to Chelsea's 0.39.

Chelsea's struggles at Old Trafford continued as their winless streak reached 13 league matches (D7 L6). Despite their efforts, they couldn't overcome the early setback and numerical disadvantage against a determined United side.

This victory is significant for Manchester United as it boosts their position in the league standings and provides momentum moving forward. The team will look to build on this success as they continue their campaign under Ruben Amorim’s guidance.