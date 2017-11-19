Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle: Three things we learned from the game

London, Nov 19: Manchester United came back to winning routes in the Premier League thanks to a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday's late kick-off.
United entered the match with a pressure of 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, however, after the win, the Red Devils again restored an eight points gap, sitting on the second spot in the table.
Dwight Gayle gave the guests the lead following 14 minutes neat finish from Andre Yedlin's cross. However, the Red Devils equalised with Anthony Martial's goal and later Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku all added their name to the scoring list.
Here are the three things we learned from the game:
1.Pogba ran the show after return:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo and Paul Pogba made their most anticipated return after a long injury lay-off in the game, however, only Pogba was given the nod to start the game.
And in his immediate return the Frenchman proved his worth and after conceding an early goal, when United were struggling to break the Newcastle defense, Pogba single-handedly edged past a defender to provide a brilliant cross to Martial to which his compatriot duly scored. Later, in the game, the Manchester United record signing also scored the third goal from an impressive counter-attack and was subbed off in the 70 minute.
2. United show their recovery drive:
In last few matches, United frequently failed to come back to win the game after conceding early goals.
However, this time the same thing did not happen as Jose Mourinho's men confidently put up a professional display and in a cold mind thumped down the tricky Rafa Benitez's side to make their unbeaten home record to 39 games under Mourinho in all competitions. And with their answer to going behind showed the determination they have within one another which will surely help them to go forward.
3. Lukaku back to scoring goals:
Lukaku may have become the Belgium's all-time top scorer during the international break however he was still carrying the burden of not scoring in the last seven matches in the Red Devils jersey.
The Belgium got the first chance in the game when he received a low drilled cross from Rashford from the right-hand side, however, he failed to capitalise the situation. Just after some moment from a deep cross of Lindelof, the United forward also got a chance to head the ball into the back of the net but only managed to put it above Newcastle Keeper Elliot.
But in the last thirty min of the game, the former Everton player got his goal in the 71st minute following a mistake from the Newcastle defence, which capped a brilliant all-round performance from the former Everton forward who also contributed in setting up United's third goal.