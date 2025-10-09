Play For India A Or Else You Don’t Fit In World Cup Plans: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Told To Prove 'Seriousness'

Football Manchester United's Jim Ratcliffe Commits To Three-Year Plan For Coach Ruben Amorim Amidst Struggles Jim Ratcliffe has pledged to give Ruben Amorim three years to improve Manchester United's fortunes despite a challenging start. The commitment aims for long-term stability and success. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Manchester United's minority owner, Jim Ratcliffe, has expressed his commitment to giving head coach Ruben Amorim three years to prove his capabilities. Despite a challenging start under Amorim, who was appointed by Ratcliffe after gaining control of football operations in 2023, the club remains supportive. Last season saw United finish 15th in the Premier League and suffer a Europa League final loss to Tottenham.

Currently, Manchester United is positioned 10th in the league table. They managed a 2-0 victory over Sunderland before the international break but were eliminated from the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town, a fourth-tier team. Amorim's tenure has been marked by only 19 wins out of 50 matches, resulting in a win rate of 29%, the lowest in United's Premier League history.

Wayne Rooney, the club's all-time leading scorer, has publicly expressed doubts about Amorim's leadership. Comparatively, only two previous managers, Tommy Docherty and Dave Sexton, had fewer victories at this stage. Since Amorim took charge last November, United ranks 14th among the 17 consistently present teams in terms of points earned.

Despite these challenges, Ratcliffe remains steadfast in his decision to support Amorim for three years. He believes that success in football requires patience and cites Mikel Arteta's initial struggles at Arsenal as an example. "Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years," Ratcliffe stated on The Business podcast by The Times and The Sunday Times.

The Glazer family retains majority ownership of Manchester United but will not pressure Ratcliffe to dismiss Amorim if results don't improve immediately. Ratcliffe emphasised that managing such a complex club requires local presence and understanding. "We’re here with feet on the ground," he said.

Financially, Manchester United reported record revenues of £666.5 million last month but also noted a £33 million loss in their latest yearly accounts. Without Champions League participation, further losses are anticipated for the 2025-26 season. However, Ratcliffe remains optimistic about increasing revenues to enhance on-field performance.

Investment in Squad Development

In the recent transfer window, United invested over £200 million to strengthen their attack with players like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo. Ratcliffe believes that profitability directly influences results: "The more cash you have got, the better squad you can build." He aims for Manchester United to become the world's most profitable football club.

Ratcliffe is focused on establishing a sustainable financial foundation for long-term success. "A lot of what we have done in the first year is spend an awful lot of time putting the club on a sustainable, healthy footing," he explained. He hopes this approach will lead to consistent high-level football performance.