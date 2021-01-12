Manchester United and PSG linked with Brest midfielder Romain Faivre: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Manchester United scouts are reportedly paying particular attention to Brest midfielder Romain Faivre who is also targeted by Paris Saint-Germain.
The 22-year-old has been one of the surprises of the Ligue 1 season and is in sublime form so far. Unsurprisingly it has brought the attention of many sides and these two European giants are reportedly the major ones.
But just after six months of his breakthrough season, the French midfielder is surely something of an unknown quantity for most. Hence, here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
His journey so far
Faivre's first big step in his football career was to join Monaco from Tours in 2017. However, he was deprived of first-team opportunities mostly. He was called up to the senior squad under Leonardo Jardim but he got his break under the next manager Thierry Henry.
But following his departure, he was again sent back to reserves and with little prospect of any regular game time over there, he opted for a move last summer for just £450k.
It looks like it was an incredibly shrewd business from Brest. Faivre has been an ever-present player for them this season making 19 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring four goals and catching the eye of European giants. His form also saw him called up to the France Under-21 side this season, handing him four caps where he has scored two goals so far.
Playing Style
Faivre earlier in his career played as a central midfielder playing deep in midfield and the box-to-box role. However, this term he has mostly been used in the left-wing and in the advanced attacking roles. He has also played as a striker in a couple of games.
Clubs linked
Several Ligue 1 sides have already shown an interest in him with Lyon and PSG scouts keeping a close eye on him. As per the latest reports, United also have joined them in the race however, there is unlikely to be any movement in January. He has been rewarded with a new contract until 2025 very recently, so Brest may brace themselves for an immense profit.