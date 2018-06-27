Manchester United are keen to sign a deal with Diego Godin

London, June 27: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is eyeing to make a move for Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin. Mourinho had rotated his centre backs throughout the previous season but he was not able to pick a suitable pair.
Manchester United have Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the squad to play in the centre back position. But still they are looking for an experienced campaigner to match the Mourinho style.
Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld was linked with Old Trafford. But now, the move may not take off, so Mourinho has shifted his interest to one of the most experienced centre backs in the European football.
Godin was an integral part of the La Liga winning side of Atletico Madrid in 2014-15. The Uruguayan defender has also helped Atletico to play in two Champions League finals in last four seasons. In the previous season, Godin has led Atletico to the Europa League title.
Godin was brought in the summer transfer window of 2010-11 season for £8 million from Villarreal. Since then, he is performing consistently for Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan is a real threat for opponents in the set piece movements.
But Godin has only one year left in his contract with Atletico. The 32-year-old has still not signed a new contract with the Spanish side. So, it could time for the Red Devils to pull the trigger. The deal can be finalised with a transfer fee of £18 million.
Godin will certainly be a good addition to the Manchester United side. He will bring in huge experience of playing in the top level of European football for many years.
