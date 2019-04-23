Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan to leave Solskjaer’s dugout to take up new role

Bengaluru, April 23: Manchester United are ready to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant Mike Phelan as club's first-ever technical director, according to reports.
United sacked former boss Mourinho in November last year and chose to bring in former player and Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss. Along with him the Old Trafford side also hired Phelan, who previously worked as Sir Alex Ferguson's No 2 for a long time.
Phelan was working as the sporting director of the Australian side Central Coast Mariners but with their permission agreed on the job.
Now with Solskjaer's already given the permanent role last month, the United hierarchy also apparently want to hand Phelan a long-term role at the side.
However, the rumour is that Phelan will not be kept on as Solskjaer’s No. 2 instead the 56-year-old will be offered the post of technical director – a position which has never before existed in the club’s history.
Phelan although lacks the experience of earlier other high profile targets such as RB Leipzig’s Paul Mitchell or Madrid’s Andrea Berta but his experience at the club reportedly has convinced United’s hierarchy that he is the man to oversee the internal changes.
The Red Devils plan to revamp their recruitment policy following recent massive transfer failures. United have not had any technical lead in their 140-year history but just like the clubs like Manchester City, Sevilla, Roma and Arsenal etc they are now expected to follow the footprint that has worked quite well for them.
Should Phelan accept the new role, it is assumed that Michael Carrick will be promoted to the assistant's role while Kieran McKenna – who has been in the coaching staff since the start of the season under Mourinho as well Solskjaer – will also get a new contract.
United enjoyed a remarkable run of form immediately after Mourinho's departure last December but results have suffered a severe downturn over the last two months, as United have won only two out of last eight games.