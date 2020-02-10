Manchester United at risk of losing two first-team goalkeepers in the summer

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Manchester United could lose two of their backup goalkeepers in the summer with both Sergio Romero and Lee Grant tipped to change sides but the Red Devils are already said to have a solid plan in place to replace the duo.
Romero has acted as David de Gea’s backup since joining from Sampdoria in 2015 while Grant has served as the club’s third-choice shot-stopper for the past two seasons.
Both goalkeepers have seen little game time over the last couple of seasons and it is now expected that both of them can leave with regular football on their mind.
Romero has impressed when called upon and arguably has been one of the best backup keepers in the world since joining the Premier League side. He has made 54 appearances for the Red Devils with an outstanding 35 clean sheets so far.
The 32-year-old although is believed to be happy at Manchester United but now could keen on ensuring more first-team action, which has driven him to weighing his future. There has been some sort of interest in Romero from La Liga clubs Villarreal and Real Sociedad, along with a number of other clubs in Europe.
Romero has only one year left in his deal and it’s believed United will not stand in his way if a sizable offer comes forward.
Grant, on the other hand, has played only two games in his Old Trafford career however is out of contract in the Summer and United are unlikely to offer him a new deal.
However, the departure of both the keepers should not come as an obstacle for the Red Devils. Manchester United absolutely don't need to jump into the market to replace them. In the academy rank, they have one of the best keepers of this season with Dean Henderson who already has proclaimed his love for playing for his boyhood side.
While as a third choice there are reverse team goalkeepers Matej Kovar and Nathan Bishop, who too have shown their worth of a reliable backup. Joel Pereira is another option on United’s books with the 23-year-old honing his skills at Hearts. Kieran O’Hara, who is on loan at Burton Albion, is also an option, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
Grant’s exit might not be that big a loss given he is already 37-years of age. But Romero’s potential exit could be a bit of a disadvantage given that the Argentine has been an excellent backup for de Gea.
However, integrating Henderson should be the priority of Solskjaer now with De Gea likely to remain first-choice. But there remains doubt over Dean Henderson’s immediate future at the club as the 22-year-old continues to shine on loan at Sheffield United. United may let him develop on loan further for one season before handing him the first-team role at Old Trafford if De Gea's form does not improve. In that case, either Pereira or Kovar could emerge as a backup. However, all these rumours are believed to be in the early stage and it still remains to be seen what the future holds for the goalkeeping duo in summer.