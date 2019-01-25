Man Utd boss Solskjaer cancels three loan deals from academy, eager to give youth a chance

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to involve a number of Manchester United youngsters before the end of the season and cancelled as many as three loan deals from the academy as he plans to include them in senior team setup, Nicky Butt, the head of Manchester United's academy, has confirmed.
The former Red Devils forward was appointed as Manchester United's caretaker boss last month after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Ever since his arrival, the atmosphere and results at the club have changed completely.
United are yet to lose a game under him, winning seven on the trot, edging closer to the top-four spot. However, he not only improved performance on the field but also being a disciple of Sir Alex Ferguson has shown promise to academy youngsters of getting more minutes than earlier.
The likes of Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood and James Garner have been practising regularly with the senior set-up for quite a time and some of them already have been involved in the matchday side.
Gomes made his first appearance of the season in Solskjaer's second match in charge, the win over Huddersfield on Boxing Day before Tahith Chong was given his debut in the FA Cup victory over Reading.
Young midfielder James Garner and Greenwood have not got any minutes under their belt but Garner has travelled to several games with the squad since Solskjaer arrived, while the Norwegian told last week that Greenwood, the highly-rated 17-year-old striker, is knocking on the door to make his senior debut.
All of these youngsters, however, was reportedly programmed for a loan spell since Mourinho's time but academy head and former United midfielder Nicky Butt now has revealed that Solskjaer vetoed the exits of three of the mentioned stars as he now wants them to be in and around the first team.
Nicky Butt confirms MEN story Solskjaer blocked loans some of the high-profile youngsters had lined up: ‘The dynamics have changed now because the two or three lads that were going to go out on loan are now being involved in the training camps.’ #mufc— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 24, 2019
"Plans change," said Butt. "A new manager comes in and he has a say. I think he's got a massive say in what happens. What we had previously was we had plans to get two or three of them out on loan because there wasn't looking like to be a chance for them to go up.
"So, the natural thing is not to sit about playing reserve-team football for too long - go out on loan and experience men's football.
"The dynamics have changed now because the two or three lads that were going to go out on loan are now being involved in the training camps, involved in training, on the bench, in the squad.
"The dynamics have totally changed, so it's now another conversation with the boys, their parents and the agents and seeing what is best for the lads.
"It might stay around now and take your chance if it is given. It's all good for me saying 'go out and do men's football' but you've got to look at Marcus Rashford.
"He had one chance of sitting on the bench and he becomes a superstar from taking that chance. It's a really tricky one now, so, more discussions."
This decision will surely motivate more youngsters from the academy to work their best to rise to a senior set-up and looking at Solskjaer's approach it's fair to say that Butt’s academy lads are likely to get more game time as the season progresses.