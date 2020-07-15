Manchester United can miss out on Champions League despite finishing fourth - How?

Bengaluru, July 15: The Premier League title race is over for the season with Liverpool clinching the title while Manchester City surely have booked the second place. But the competition for a top-four place is still up for grabs.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City are now fighting for the third and fourth place. Things turned interesting this week when Leicester and Chelsea lost the game while United somehow managed to grind out a draw.
Chelsea have had a very tough fixture going compared to United. Rodgers too somehow would endure a tough fixture but it could be a bit easy compared to Lampard's.
So given the fixtures, we can assume Leicester could finish third while United end fourth on the table. But even if Manchester United and Leicester both make it into the top four such a way Solskjaer can still miss out on a place for next years top European competition. But how?
England only has maximum five places allotted for Champions league - the top four along with if someone from the PL wins either UCL or Europa.
Therefore, the requirements for United still not getting the spot would be that the winners of the Champions League and Europa League both have to come from England and both of those sides need to finish outside of the top four.
For example, if Wolves finish outside the top four but win Europa they will still land CL. Chelsea too have to win the Elite competition if they finish outside the top four.
Wolves are one of the favourite sides to win Europa this season and they next face Olympiacos. If they trump them next they will face either Roma or Sevilla in the quarter-finals.
In Chelsea's stand it looks a bit unlikely at the Blues are already trailing 3-0 against Bayern and they next face them at home. Admittedly, it’s a very slim chance but in football, one never knows.