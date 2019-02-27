Manchester United chase Chelsea and Juventus target Alessio Romagnoli

Bengaluru, February 27: Manchester United could be set to join the race for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli but they will have a fight on their hands with Juventus and Chelsea also keen on the defender, according to reports.
Manchester United are lacking quality at the back. Earlier in the Summer, Jose Mourinho made his intentions clear that he would be wanting a top centre-back to make a progress. However, CEO Ed Woodward failed to land him his preferred target.
But come summer, apparently, they are again ready to acquiring a world-class defender with a view of long-term future. There are several reports quoting that United are keen on luring either of Kalidou Koulibaly or Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window to strengthen the backline.
However, as per latest reports of the Italian publication Calciomercato, the Red Devils have also shown interest on AC Milan Skipper Alessio Romagnoli and even are prepared to shell out €75m (£65m) to take him to Old Trafford.
Although, they are not alone in the race. Fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea and Serie A leaders Juventus are also said to be behind the Italian international.
It is not the first time Chelsea have shown interest on the defender. During both the 2016 and 2017 campaigns Antonio Conte reportedly then tried to land the centre-back, however, failed to secure a deal. But with Chelsea on the verge of losing veteran Gary Cahill next summer as well youngster Andreas Christensen rumoured to leave the side for more regular minutes, it seems the Londoners have regenerated their interest on the player.
Juventus, on the other hand, are said to be looking at future options in their backline as well. They have already let go veteran Benatia in Winter while Chiellini and Barzagli are on the dawn of their careers, new recruitment is needed in the centre of the defence.
The 24-year-old who has been one of the best players of Serie A this season is thus rumoured to be on top of the Old Lady's priority list.
However, amid all such speculation, any top European side could face difficulty acquiring him. Romagnoli is reported to have rejected moves away from Milan in the past, having joined from Roma in 2015, and manager Gattuso is determined to keep it that way. The overlooked giants of Italian football have improved considerably under Gennaro Gattuso this term, and are currently favourite to secure Champions League football next term.
At this moment, they are looking to hold all of their prized assets to challenge for bigger things in future and certainly, Romagnoli is the face of the rejuvenated side.