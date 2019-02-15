Manchester United confirm huge Jose Mourinho pay-off

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Manchester United's CEO Ed Woodward, during the second-quarter financial results of the Red Devils, has revealed the compensation amount they paid to Jose Mourinho and Co. following their sacking in December.
The Portuguese was dismissed following a run of disappointing results, ending in a 3-1 loss at Liverpool which left United 11 points adrift of the Premier League’s top four positions.
While addressing Manchester United's half-yearly accounts, Woodward confirmed that Jose Mourinho and along with his five staffs- coach Silvino Louro, Carlos Lalin and Stefano Rapetti, scout Ricardo Formosinho, and analyst Giovanni Cerra were handed a staggering £19.6million pay-off which is listed under 'exceptional items' in the accounts.
"Exceptional items for the quarter were £19.6 million, relating to compensation to the former manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office,” said the report.
Mourinho signed a contract extension only last year which was about to run till 2020, thus it was assumed that the payment would be heavy. Although it is shorter than was reported in some quarters, but it is four times the amount United had to pay predecessors, David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal when they were discharged in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
Mourinho has had two successful years at Old Trafford winning two trophies - Europa League and EFL Cup in its first season followed by finishing second in the next which also was the highest finish following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.
But this year, the downfall was observed since the start of the season. The results and the relationship with the players were believed to have reached the lowest point and finally, he was relieved of his duty following a humiliating loss at Anfield.
The Portuguese was replaced by interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who since has superintended a dramatic growth with 10 wins being reached in 12 matches in charge to sit in fourth place in the league as a result.