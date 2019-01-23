Football

Manchester United hopeful of new contracts for star duo

By
Manchester United confident of securing futures of Anthony Martial and David de Gea
Bengaluru, January 23: Manchester United are increasingly confident they will secure the futures of Anthony Martial and David de Gea following their resurrection under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There has been a breakthrough in talks with Martial in recent weeks, with the Frenchman close to reaching an agreement over a five-year deal. While, De Gea has also made it clear he wants to commit the best years of his career to Old Trafford, despite negotiations stalling since the start of the season.

The current executive vice-chairman of the club Ed Woodward wants contracts for both players to be finalised ahead of a summer of major upheaval at the club. He is currently in the middle of an extensive recruitment process to appoint a permanent manager and the Red Devils' first director of football.

That is taking up significant resources, with football experts within the club and external advisors analysing suitable candidates. Head of corporate development Matthew Judge is focusing on contract negotiations, which also includes Ander Herrera and Juan Mata, who will both be free agents at the end of the season.

However, Martial and De Gea are the priorities, despite United triggering 12-month options on both players’ deals before Christmas. Martial could be the first of the pair to sign on, with both sides of the negotiations encouraged by developments since his agent Philippe Lamboley claimed United were “nowhere near” to meeting the 23-year-old’s salary expectations.

While the France international is still to finalise terms, talks are understood to have progressed. Martial has also made it be known it is his intention to extend his time at the club, which marks a significant U-turn from last summer when he wanted to walk away.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
