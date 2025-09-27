Manchester United Suffers Defeat Against Brentford As Ruben Amorim Calls For Improved Control

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Madrid Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Manchester United's head coach, Ruben Amorim, acknowledged that his team deserved their 3-1 defeat against Brentford. The match began poorly for United, who conceded two goals within the first 20 minutes due to Igor Thiago's brace. United struggled to handle Brentford's direct style of play throughout the game.

Despite pulling a goal back in the 26th minute through Benjamin Sesko's first goal for the club, United missed a crucial chance to equalise in the second half. Bruno Fernandes' penalty was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher. Mathias Jensen sealed Brentford's victory with an injury-time goal, leaving Amorim to admit that his team failed to control the match.

Amorim expressed his disappointment, stating: "We didn't control the game. We played the game of Brentford. First balls, second balls, set-pieces. All the crucial moments were against us. It's tough to lose again but we need to think about the next one." His comments highlighted United's inability to impose their style and adapt during key moments.

The coach also noted that they had prepared for Brentford's tactics during training but failed to execute on match day. "The first goal was a long ball. We worked on that in the week, and on set-pieces. We knew the long balls were coming and after one touch, they had the opportunity," he explained.

United have now gone eight away games without a win and secured only two victories in their first six league matches this season. Amorim is aware of the mounting pressure on him as head coach. He remarked: "It is always the same to lose at this club, it hurts a lot. We need to think about the next one."

The team's next opportunity to turn things around will be in a week's time when they host Sunderland before heading into an international break. This upcoming match will be crucial for both Amorim and Manchester United as they seek to regain form and confidence.