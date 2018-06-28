Manchester United enter the race for Lewandowski

Bengaluru, June 28: Premier League giants Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea in a bid to land Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.
The Red Devils have made contact with the player's agent after the Poland international admitted he wants out of Bayern Munich this summer.
It was widely reported that Lewandowski secretly met with super-agent Pini Zahavi for dinner in Munich last month to plot his exit from the Bundesliga club. In Less than two weeks, Zahavi revealed publicly that "Robert feels he needs a change and new challenge in his career."
Reported by France Football, long-term admirers Chelsea have also contacted Zahavi over a potential move. Chelsea want to land a new front man and are prepared to cut their losses and flog club-record signing Alvaro Morata away from Stamford Bridge.
Both Premier League rivals could face a losing battle if European champions Real Madrid make their much-anticipated move for their long-term target.
The European champions remain Lewandowski's first choice destination and they see him as the perfect fit to replace Karim Benzema who bagged just five goals last season.
Lewandowski began his exit strategy by splitting with Cezary Kucharski, his adviser of ten years, and hiring Zahavi as his representative in February.
Zahavi shares a brilliant relationship with Chelsea which is why Chelsea have held a strong interest in the Polish superstar despite not being in the Champions League next season.
Following his appointment, Zahavi said at the time: "I am glad that Robert decided to co-operate with me.
"I will do everything to work well in his name.
"He is a great footballer. He is the best striker in the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that I have signals about the interest of his person in all major clubs.
"Will Robert go to Real Madrid? We'll see. Now it's time for me to do my job."
Lewandowski and Poland have struggled in the World Cup and are already out of the tournament before their final game of the group stage and the Pole is desperately looking for a fresh challenge after his glorious years in German football.
