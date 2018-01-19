Manchester United eye bargain Lassana Diarra deal

Bengaluru, January 19: Manchester United could make a move for veteran midfielder Lassana Diarra on a free transfer this month, but face competition from French giants PSG.
Diarra has been one of the favourites of Jose Mourinho for whom he played at Chelsea and at Real Madrid during his early prime years.
The 32-year-old last played in Europe for Marseille before moving to UAE club Al Jazira last April.
But the player has now terminated his contract in hope of completing a move to a major European club in the January transfer window and his transfer to United emerged after the player was seen in England last week.
United are in the market for a midfielder after it appeared that their star player Marouane Fellaini is reluctant to sign a new deal and would leave the club next year whereas veteran Michael Carrick could also end his playing career after this season.
This has forced United to look for a midfielder and with Diarra available on a free, Mourinho is reportedly looking at the player as an immediate addition to the squad.
In 2016, the former French international also hinted that he would happily reunite with Mourinho again in the future if an opportunity comes.
Asked about his former Chelsea and Madrid boss, Diarra said: "Mourinho? I know him well. 'I have enjoyed some great times with him. He is a coach I really like."
As per reports, United have already contacted the French player's agent over a possible deal however, the Red Devils face a battle with French giants Paris Saint Germain for the player who see him as a future replacement for departing star Thiago Motta.
However, the negotiations between PSG and Diarra have reportedly slowed down since Mourinho registered an interest but surprisingly Diarra is also believed to be eager to return to his home country, and Mourinho might face a big task in securing the deal now.