Manchester United eye Bundesliga star, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 4: Manchester United are said to be considering a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji in the summer.
As per rumours in England, Ralf Rangnick is a huge admirer of the Swiss international and is pushing the Red Devils to make a move for the 26-year-old in the summer.
Though
the
German
is
posed
to
take
up
a
consultancy
role
after
the
season
with
a
new
manager
coming
in,
the
63-year-old
could
still
continue
to
have
a
big
say
on
new
signings
and
he
is
believed
to
desperate
for
the
former
Basel
star.
Akanji's current contract expires in the summer of 2023, meaning Dortmund could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free. Dortmund are believed to be keen for the 26-year-old to agree fresh terms but his wage demands take them completely out of the equation. It has been claimed that a fee around £20 million could be enough to make the Bundesliga giants part ways with their star defender.
Akanji could prove to be a steal if the Red Devils can get him for just £20 million. The 26-year-old has been one of the best ball-playing defenders in Bundesliga over the last few years and is a key player at Signal Iduna Park. Since his move to Dortmund from FC Basel back in 2018, he has made 150 appearances for the Black and Yellows which could have been even higher if not for his injury problems.
United have paid the price for sloppy defending this season particularly with their skipper and the most expensive defender in the world Harry Maguire coming under massive scrutiny for his displays this term. Raphael Varane, following his move from Real Madrid, has also not been up to the mark.
Akanji is a modern-day centre-back with an excellent ability on the ball and he is also quite fast for a centre-back. The 26-year-old has a brilliant eye for a pass and that too with both feet. He boasts a frame of 6 ft 2 in and is more than decent in the air and should do well in the Premier League.
Considering the Swiss international is just 26 years of age and has his best days ahead of him, spending £20 million for his signature should prove to be a no-brainer for the Red Devils.