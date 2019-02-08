Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wanted by Bayern Munich and Juventus

London, Feb 8: Manchester United's academy starlet Dean Henderson is attracting interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Juventus, according to reports.
The 21-year-old keeper has been at Old Trafford since a 14-year-old boy but is yet to make a senior appearance in the team. He, however, has had two loan move recently and powerful performance there has alerted a number of top sides.
He had an impressive season at Shrewsbury last term, where he was named in the League One team of the year and was integral as they reached the play-off final while this season, he has been one of the best keepers in Championship for Sheffield United which has helped the Blades put together a push for automatic promotion.
According to reports now, Bayern and Juventus are thought to be tracking his availability while Premier League rivals Arsenal and Spurs too have reportedly shown interest on the player.
Bayern Munich and Juventus are keeping tabs on Dean Henderson who has impressed on loan at Sheffield United #mulive— utdreport (@utdreport) February 6, 2019
The Bundesliga has become the main destination for many English teenagers after testifying the success stories of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson and the interest on Henderson only justify that. Just like other German sides, Bayern Munich too now have also turned their attention to England to help with their squad rejuvenation and after strong link with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson Odoi, they have reportedly again set their sight on the 21-year-old English shot-stopper.
On the other hand, Juventus who also has a record of snatching young players from all over the world, too reportedly have been attracted by the development Henderson made in last few years and apparently, they too are contemplating a move for the keeper.
Henderson, however, has a two years deal remaining with United with an option of extending it to a further year. But with so much competition at the top with David De Gea and Sergio Romero already preferred to be the first two choices, the English keeper's future at Old Trafford for the time being looks bleak.
But it is believed that the English giant rate Henderson highly and is determined to keep hold of him despite such interest. The Old Trafford hierarchy reportedly believes the Carlisle born shot-stopper can be the direct replacement of ageing Romero, who could leave the side in coming 1-2 year.