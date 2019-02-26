Manchester United hint at first team promotions for three youngsters

Bengaluru, February 26: Manchester United have dropped a big team hint ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace this midweek as three young faces from the academy are expected to get a shot in the senior line-up following numerous injuries.
Manchester United was forced to use all their three substitutions in the first half following injuries to Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard while another attacker Marcus Rashford has had to carry on with a suspected ankle injury till the last minute. Prior to that high voltage tie, the Red Devils already had injury scares with Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial and they are also now expected to miss the Palace game.
With so many injuries to the senior side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now expected to promote some of the young guns from the academy and withdrawn of Chong, Garner and Gomes from the United U23 squad for their Premier League International Cup tie with Reading on Monday also has hinted at the same.
All of the three above mentioned names have been training with the senior squad since the start of the season and now with Ole hinting at promoting youth, they could finally get a shot in the Premier League in the coming weeks as well.
17-year-old defensive midfielder Garner could be the backup option in central midfield after Herrera's and Matic's setbacks. The England youth international was named on the bench by Jose Mourinho in the Champions League group stage defeat at Valencia in December and also was an unused substitute against Reading.
Gomes who is by trade a number 10 is also expected to be only named in the bench as United already have had probable midfield combination ready for the upcoming games. Solskjaer tried a midfield of Mctominay, Pereira and Pogba in the Liverpool game amid injury and he is expected to line-up the same in the next game also.
Right winger Chong, however, could command a surprise, a starting place in the squad. United as of now in the front three only have two options with Lukaku and Sanchez.
And should Martial too fail to recover in time, Chong could directly be slotted in the right side of the attacking third.
This is certainly one of the most exciting news for the Red Devils fans who like to see the club stick to their proud tradition of promoting homegrown talent.
Forward Marcus Rashford bumped into the scene the same way three years back under Louis Van Gaal and the fans will now surely look to something similar from these bunch of kids in this crucial moment.
United have currently slipped to a fifth position, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal but will get a chance to regain the spot against Palace on Wednesday, then Southampton on Saturday.