Manchester United interested in Uruguay international

Kolkata, January 7: Manchester United have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani.
As per reports in England, both Chelsea and Manchester United are looking for the Uruguayan superstar in the winter transfer window.
Reports claimed that the 32-year-old was close to signing a pre-contract with Spanish club Atletico Madrid, but Cavani changed his mind.
Atletico are willing to take the superstar forward in January as well, but PSG are reluctant to lose their star forward in the middle of the season and both Chelsea and United have taken advantage of the time and are now set to compete with Diego Simeone's side. Cavani could cost as little as £15m to £20m if he moves this month and for that amount, he would be a huge addition to either United or Chelsea.
Despite Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford doing a pretty decent job in the attack for the Red Devils this season, it is quite evident that the 20-time champions of England need a more typical number nine who is proven at the top level. And, Cavani would be exactly that kind of a player.
Despite the fact Cavani is 32, he still has a few years left at the top level. And, he has been a naturally fit player throughout his career. The experience and the ability of the Uruguayan, capped 116 times for his national side, is unparalleled. And, in a team like United that is lacking experience in almost every department, Cavani would be a really wonderful addition.
If Cavani indeed moves to Old Trafford, it would mean Martial reverting back to the wide forward role and he seems like a better fit in that position. Also, the Uruguayan would be a perfect mould for the Frenchman and Rashford as they can continue their progress and become the players they are destined to become in a few years.