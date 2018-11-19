Manchester United line up De Gea replacement

Bengaluru, November 19: Premier League giants Manchester United are likely to make a bid for Everton and England keeper Jordan Pickford in case David De Gea decides to leave.
The Spanish keeper’s Old Trafford exit looks more inevitable with each passing week as he refuses to commit to a long-term deal that has been on the table for months.
England number one Pickford, 24, is seen as perfect replacement to fill his gloves as his displays for club and country prove he has the bottle for the big stage.
De Gea is fancied by Italian giants Juventus, who may try to buy him in the summer or wait for a year until he is a free agent.
The Red Devils are yet to decide whether to cash in on the Spaniard at the end of the season. However, they are sure about who they want to come in for him if he eventually leaves the club.
The manager Jose Mourinho has been a fan of Pickford for some time while all his staff are in the same camp. Reports earlier this season claimed about United’s interest and Pickford’s reputation has soared since, with the World Cup cementing his place as England’s first choice.
The former Sunderland stopper signed a bumper new six-year deal deal at Everton in the summer but the chance to go to a club like Manchester United may be too hard to resist for him.
It is claimed that Everton might consider selling their priced asset if they receive a fee around £60million for him. He joined Everton for £30million in June 2017, following the relegation of his former club Sunderland.
Pickford fought off competition from Jack Butland and Nick Pope to take the England shirt at the Russia World Cup, following the removal of Joe Hart from the senior squad and did an excellent job in Russia.