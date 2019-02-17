Manchester United line up mega move for Jadon Sancho

Bengaluru, February 17: Premier League giants Manchester United have made a shock approach to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho.
The Red Devils have been quoted £70million to land the winger in what will prove a controversial move after Sancho’s time with neighbours Manchester City.
The 18-year-old England international has been a hit in Germany since going to Dortmund for £8m in August 2017. Sancho spent nearly two and a half years in City’s academy after moving from Watford. The club wanted to keep him but could not give him the assurances he wanted over first team playing time which saw him move to Germany.
The Englishman has surely done a terrific job since and is quite understandably one of the most sought out footballers at the moment. He made 12 appearances scoring once last season with four assists but this season he has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga. He has been flying with eight goals and ten assists from 28 appearances.
Sancho, who will be 19 next month, is enjoying life in Germany where he has become a hero with the Dortmund fans but a big move to Manchester United could prove difficult to resist.
However, Manchester City do have a 15 per cent sell-on clause in their original deal with Dortmund and if Dortmund do accept a bid from other club, the Etihad outfit would have the chance to match that offer if they wish to.
Sancho certainly fits United’s traditional model of exciting young attacking players. Meanwhile, it is suggested that Manchester United backup keeper Sergio Romero is set to reject any offers of a move away from United.
The 31-year-old keeper is said to be attracting plenty of interest following his recent performances and has been touted as a possibly transfer target for Boca Juniors. However, the Argentine custodian is said to be more than happy with a bit-part role at Old Trafford deputizing David De Gea.