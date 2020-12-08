Manchester United linked with Famalicao ace Gustavo Assuncao: Things to know about him

London, Dec. 8: If reports from Spain are to be believed, Manchester United are among a host of clubs keeping a close eye on Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Assuncao.
The 20-year-old Brazil Under-23 midfielder currently plies his trade for Portuguese outfit Famalicao and could be set for a big move with interests from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Manchester United growing while Sevilla and Nice also stand in queue.
His career so far
Assuncao started out at the academy of FC Porto before joining the Atletico Madrid youth setup where he grew through the ranks. But after failing to make a grade over there he moved to the Portuguese midtable side last Summer in search of regular game-time.
Since then he has played 46 games for the Portuguese outfit and is forming a reputation as one of the best players in his position in the league. His rapid progression also has seen the club handing him the club captaincy this season, despite him being just 20 years old. The Brazilian has started all of Famalicao’s ten matches in all competitions this season, contributing with a goal and an assist in the process.
Playing Style
Assuncao is a mainly defensive midfielder however can also play in the central-half if required. The 20-year-old appears to be a defensive anchor, establishing himself very efficiently in both anticipation and tackling actions. Especially for a 19-year old, he seems to have enough impressive tactical intelligence, passing traits and composure.
Transfer Fee
Assuncao is contracted with Famalicao till 2024. However, it is understood that he could be on the move in January or the end of the ongoing campaign season. The Portuguese side apparently value the player at €25 million.
Manchester United's transfer link-up
Manchester United's midfield unit is quite packed at the moment however they need to replace 32-year-old Nemanja Matic pretty soon. As per reports, Rennes’ prodigy Eduardo Camavinga is one of Solskjaer's preferred option. But the French youngster is likely to attain a huge fee. Assuncao at €25 million as a result could serve as an appreciable alternative. However, the Red Devils have to act quick as several other sides are also chasing the youngster.