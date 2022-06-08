Manchester United linked with Portuguese centre-back Goncalo Inacio: Good option for Erik ten Hag?

Bengaluru, June 8: Manchester United are yet to assure their fans of their first signing of the summer under new manager Erik ten Hag.
However, it is understood that a number of negotiations are already in place with the clubs and representatives of some of their top targets.
A bunch of names have already been linked with the club and the latest name to be associated with them is Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.
The 20-year-old has been one of the best young players in Portugal for the last two seasons and is expected to make a bigger jump this summer with several other Premier League clubs also interested.
United who are on the lookout for a defender are reportedly keeping a close eye and as per rumours, could make an offer for him soon.
His career so far
An academy product of Sporting Lisbon, Inacio made his debut for the Portuguese giants in October 2020 and has now gone on to make over 70 appearances over the last two seasons.
He has established himself as a crucial part of Ruben Amorim’s side and one of the big reasons behind their recent resurgence. He helped the club win League last season and only missed out on a title this year by six points.
He however has produced another superb under his belt. His 1.4 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 2.4 clearances, and 4.4 long balls per 90 minute speaks volume about his performance.
Transfer link
The value of his release clause stands at around €45 million. However, it is understood that Sporting could sell him for a fee of around €40 million due to their rebuild plans.
Apart from United, Wolves are also chasing the Portuguese talent and have reportedly been in constant touch with his agent. Newcastle United are another side who are also interested in him. But the Red Devils could have an edge over their competition as Inacio could rather join a club competing for major honours next season.
A good option for Ten Hag?
The lack of quality in either centre-back position was noticeable last season with none of the Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof or Raphael Varane maintaining their standards. Moreover, amid uncertainty over the future of Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, there's no doubt United would be in the market for a defender.
United have already been linked with the likes of Jurrien Timber or Pau Torres. But if a deal for them fails to go through, signing Inacio should be the board’s topmost priority. The 20-year-old left-footed centre-back has some of the best years ahead of him and considering his sufficient top-flight experience so far, he could be a great option.