Manchester United to make money from Ronaldo's Juventus move

Bengaluru, July 6: Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Juventus will fetch his former club Manchester United a cut of money from the transfer fee despite the Premier League side not including a sell-on clause.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford for Real Madrid back in 2009 despite signing a four-year deal in 2008 for a record world fee, £80million. And since his arrival at Spain, he has gone on to win Champions league thrice along with the Ballon d’Or on five occasions.

However, recent reports have revealed that the Portuguese ace now wants to end his Madrid stint and look for a new chapter in Turin.

The Portugal captain has reportedly been the subject of a £88million bid from the Serie A giants, and, should the deal go through, his former clubs, including Manchester United could earn a financial reward from the transfer fee.

The financial gain from the transfer fee will come as training compensation under FIFA’s Solidarity Mechanism rule as United signed Ronaldo when he was aged 18.

The Solidarity Mechanism is a formula used to deliver compensation to clubs who invested in players between the ages of 12 and 23.

As per the rule, if a professional footballer is transferred before the expiry of his contract, any club that has committed to his teaching and coaching shall obtain a proportion of the compensation settled to his past club.

Therefore, should a deal of £88million occur, United will receive 0.5 per cent of the overall transfer fee, a total around £2,640,000 as Ronaldo trained with United from age 18 to 23.

His former side Sporting Lisbon, from which he joined United will also earn a little compensation, around £1,320,000 and his boyhood side Nacional will also earn around £220,000.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese all-time top-scorer's high profile agent, Jorge Mendes has further ignited his client's proposed move to Juventus.

The Portuguese agent has suggested that his client could well look for a new chapter in his life however he will only join a top-club.

"If that happens it’ll be a new chapter and a new challenge in his brilliant career," he told Portuguese outlet Record.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid, he’ll be eternally grateful to the club, the president, everyone who works there; the medical staff, every one of the players without any exceptions, the fans and all the Madridistas found across the world."

    Friday, July 6, 2018
