Manchester United to make a world record move for Serie A defender

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Premier League giants Manchester United are planning a world record £90million summer swoop for defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent one of his top scouts Jim Lawlor to watch the Napoli centre-half in action in last Saturday’s 0-0 Serie A draw at Fiorentina.
Sources close to the Red Devils say Lawlor was impressed with the Senegal international, who also starred in Napoli’s 3-1 Europa League win at FC Zurich five days later.
Koulibaly has admitted he has been flattered by interest in him, saying: “I am pleased that many teams follow me.
“But I want to demonstrate on the field I am at the level of the greatest and I want to show it in the future.”
United are ready to smash the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk, the current record for a defender, to land their No. 1 target, even though Koulibaly admits he might not be worth that much.
“I don’t know if I’m one of the strongest defenders in the world,” he said. “But I always try to give my best.”
It was revealed last week that Solskjaer will be named United’s full-time manager, although the club may not announce it until the end of the season.
As such, the Norwegian has been working closely with Lawlor, whose own influence has increased since Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December.
Landing a centre-back has been a priority since before Mourinho’s departure and United have also been linked with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld.
Koulibaly has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season, with the club currently sitting second in the league table.
Friday’s win for Juventus leaves Carlo Ancelotti's side 14 points back of the league leaders, though they can close that gap when they take on Torino on Sunday.
The club is also alive and well in the Europa League, where they claimed a 3-1 win over Zurich in the first leg of their round-of-32 clash on Thursday.