Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho denies Paul Pogba injury rumours

Old Trafford, Sep 18: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has denied the rumours that midfielder Paul Pogba could face 12 weeks out as 'totally nonsense' as his hamstring damage is yet to be evaluated.
Pogba was injured during the 19 minutes into United's Champions League match against Basel on Tuesday night and the French midfielder left Old Trafford on crutches after he endured hamstring injury in his debut match as United skipper.
The 24-year-old was believed to be reportedly set to miss United's next four matches against Burton Albion, Southampton, CSKA Moscow and Southampton this month but a report from Sunday asserted that he could be sidelined until December.
The reports mentioned that the France international could be out for 12 weeks after reportedly picking up a hamstring tear.
However, after their match 4-0 win against Everton, manager Mourinho blasts the claims of such an extent of the injury and suggested that no one inside the club knows the full extent of the problem as there are several assessments are yet to be examined.
He told a news conference: "I don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days. Honestly, any comment, any view, any rumour is totally wrong, because we do not know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days.
"The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and bleeding, was one more week to wait and see clearly in the scans, and nobody in this club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks.
"It's a muscular injury in the hamstring but we have a normal procedure and wait a few more days. It's completely nonsense information."