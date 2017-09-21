Manchester United monitor Brazilian midfielder Lucas Lima

Bengaluru, September 21: Premier League superpower Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Santos attacking midfielder Lucas Lima, according to the player's agent.
The 27-year-old Brazilian's contract runs out at the end of December, and he could therefore move to Old Trafford as a free agent in the January transfer window.
Luccas Badia, who represents Lima, claims the player's contract situation has attracted the interest of Europe's top clubs, with Barcelona and Inter Milan also keen.
The agent also claimed that Crystal Palace and Fenerbahce made bids in the summer in an attempt to pip the bigger sides for his signature.
The Red Devils moved to significantly strengthen their attacking and midfield options last summer with the addition of Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, as well as centre back Victor Lindelof.
Jose Mourinho was keen to add a fourth player to give him an extra option in the wide areas but could not bring in an extra wide attacker.
Lucas Lima is a number ten by trade but can also feature as a number eight and even on the flanks. However, he offers his best when deployed behind the striker.
The 27-year-old has been a regular for Brazil in recent times and on a free transfer, he would be a brilliant addition to any club.
Badia has confirmed United's interest in a possible winter move for Lima, who has featured in a central role for Santos.
“Inter, Roma and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Lucas, Manchester United want him” Badia told Turkish newspaper Haberturk.
“I think we would be well suited to the Serie A but we will see.
“His contract ends on 31 December and there are many clubs interested but I am not sure what Santos is trying to do.
“Crystal Palace made a €15 million offer while Fenerbahce made a €20 million bid but for some reason neither has been accepted.”