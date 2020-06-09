Football
Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78

By Rob Lancaster

Manchester, June 9: Tony Dunne, who was part of the Manchester United side who won the European Cup in 1968, has died at the age of 78.

Dunne joined the Red Devils from Shelbourne in 1960 and went on to play in 535 games, a number that sees him sit eighth on the club's all-time appearances list.

The full-back was twice a league champion during his 13 years at Old Trafford – helping claim the title in 1965 and then again in 1967 – as well as the FA Cup.

Dunne featured in every round as Matt Busby's squad were crowned European champions in 1968, becoming the first English team to lift the famous trophy in the process.

United defeated Benfica 4-1 in a final that went to extra time, Bobby Charlton scoring twice while George Best and Brian Kidd also found the net at Wembley.

Capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland, Dunne joined Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer in 1973, spending six years there before finishing his playing career with a short stint in the North American Soccer League with Detroit Express.

In a tweet following the news of his death, United described Dunne as "one of our greatest-ever full-backs", adding: "Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace."

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
