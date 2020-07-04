Football
Manchester United still have so much to do – Solskjaer agrees with Neville

By Dejan Kalinic
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United are still a fair way off being Premier League contenders
London, July 4: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United are still a fair way off being Premier League contenders.

Ahead of hosting Bournemouth on Saturday (July 4), United are on a 15-match unbeaten run and just three points behind third-placed Leicester City.

But amid hopes United could be close to challenging for the title once more, former captain Gary Neville warned they still had "work to do in the transfer market".

Solskjaer agreed with his former team-mate and said the transfer window would be key for United, who are 34 points adrift of newly crowned champions Liverpool.

"Gary's right in a lot of things he says and of course we cannot think we're there," the United manager told reporters.

"If you look at the table, we're nowhere near where we should be. Consistency has to be improved and we still have to improve on many aspects of the game.

"I don't know how many points we're behind the top two but Gary's right – there's definitely not going to be any complacency and thinking we've cracked it because we've so much to do.

"We can see improvements but, yes, we need to make one or two – or more – very good decisions. It's going to be an important summer, definitely."

With six league games remaining, United are just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the chase for a top-four finish.

Solskjaer expects that race to go down to the final day of the season, when United visit Leicester City.

"It's a short space of time and so many games in that time but I think it will go down to the last game," he said.

"You have got Chelsea against Wolves and us against Leicester – so it might be a three-point advantage for us or Leicester and it is still an important game.

"And I can't see the difference between us and Leicester being a lot more than three points either way and it is the same with Chelsea and Wolves.

"It's looking exciting, it's a short space of time and so many games in that time but I think it will go down to the last game."

Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 6:50 [IST]
